Shimla: to facilitate movement of the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in Bengaluru, a special train will run from Bengaluru to Una on 11th May.

Similarly, a special train from Goa is to run from Thivim/Margao/Karamali(Goa) to Una on 13th or 14th of May to facilitate movement of the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in Goa.

The Chief Minister assured of making adequate arrangement at the Una Railway Station for ensuring proper social distancing. He said that proper arrangements of masks, sanitizers and food packages would be made there. Thakur said that separate district wise counters would be established there to facilitate the people.

Already, the state has received as many as 52,763 applications for the COVID e-Pass. The state CM Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government was contemplating to seek the Union Government to start similar trains from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar etc. to facilitate the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded there.