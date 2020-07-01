Rs. 90,917 crores GST revenue collected in June, Himachal collect 619 crores

New Delhi: In the month of June, GST revenue of the Himachal Pradesh has dipped by 11 per cent. The state has collected 619 cores in June 2020 in comparison to the 697 in June 2019.

Nationwide, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2020 is Rs. 90,917 crores of which CGST is Rs. 18,980 crore, SGST is Rs. 23,970 crores, IGST is Rs. 40,302 crores (including Rs. 15,709 crores collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs.7,665 crore (including Rs. 607 crores collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs. 13,325 crore to CGST and Rs. 11,117 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of June, 2020 is Rs. 32,305 crores for CGST and Rs. 35,087 crores for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 91% of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 71% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 97% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The revenues during the financial year has been impacted due to COVID-19, firstly due to the economic impact of the pandemic and secondly due to the relaxations given by the Government in filing of returns and payment of taxes due to the pandemic. However, figures of past three months show recovery in GST revenues. The GST collections for the month of April was Rs. 32,294 crores, which was 28% of the revenue collected during the same month last year and the GST collections for the month of May was Rs. 62,009 crore which was 62% of the revenue collected during the same month last year.