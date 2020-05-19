Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister directed top officers of state to ensure proper conditions of quarantine centres. The state CM, in a video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers from Shimla today directed them to ensure regular medical check-up of the people kept in institutional quarantine.

The Chief Minister said that a team of doctors must visit the quarantine centres so that people staying there gets better health care facilities. He said that aged people and chronic patients should be provided all the required health facilities and if required they should be shifted to health institutions.

He said that proper facilities such as separate wash room facilities must be ensured in these institutions. He said that if required, hotels could also be requisitioned to be used as institutional quarantine centres. He said that this would instil confidence amongst the people staying in these centres.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the district administration must ensure that prior information is provided to the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions regarding arrival of natives coming from other parts of the country.

He said that the health workers should visit the houses of such persons before their actual arrival so that family members could be sensitized regarding social distancing. He said that the health workers and representatives of PRIs must also ensure that the house have proper facility of isolation and separate wash room. He said that in case this facility was not available the persons should be shifted into nearby panchayat ghar, yuvak mandal bhawans, mahila mandals and community centres etc.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have jumped to 91 today. Kangra district has highest 21 cases, Una 18, Hamirpur 15 and Chamba district has tested 13 positive cases so far. Nationwide tally of virus affected have crossed 1 lakh mark and Mahrashtra alone has officially reported over 35000 cases and national capital Delhi has tested about 11,000 positive cases. About 3200 have died from the coronavirus.