Himachal CM urges External Affairs Minister to provide all possible help to him

Shimla: Coronavirus pandemic has gripped entire world. Over 4.5 million are officially infected and over 300 thousand have killed from killer virus. World is coming together to help each other in this time of distress. Many are feeding stranded people and also donating thousands of crores to help governments worldwide.

However, amidst all this, there is a report of abandoning employee after testing positive for virus from Riyadh in UAE.

Mandi native Manoj Kumar is reportedly abandoned by the Company in which he was working in Riyadh. As per information, Manoj Kumar of Dharampur in Mandi district was tested positive from Coronavirus and after initial treatment, he was discharged from Local Hospital and abandoned by the Company.

Himachal Pradesh CM jai Ram Thakur has raised the issue with Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and requested him to take up the matter with the Embassy Officers at Riyadh in UAE to provide all possible help to Manoj Kumar.

In a telephonic conservation with Union Minister for External Affairs, Chief Minister said that the boy was in distress as he was not being provided food, medication etc. required for such patients.

CM has requested the Union Minister to use his good office to provide all required assistance to Manoj Kumar.

Chief Minister has also written a letter in this regard to the Union Minister for External Affairs.

Earlier, Chief Minister also had video call with Manoj Kumar and assured that all possible help would be extended to him as he has taken up this matter with the Union Government.