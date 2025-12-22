Shimla – HIM MSME Fest 2026, scheduled to be held from January 3 to 5, 2026, in Shimla, will serve as a major platform to showcase products made in Himachal Pradesh and connect the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with national and international markets, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R. D. Nazeem said.

Organised by the Department of Industries, the three-day event is being positioned as more than a conventional trade exhibition. It aims to support thousands of small entrepreneurs, artisans, women-led enterprises and young startup founders by giving them direct exposure to leading industry players, investors, technology experts and prominent e-commerce platforms.

The Fest will include exhibitions of handicrafts, handloom products, organic and agro-based goods, food processing units, pharmaceutical products and innovation-driven startups. Officials said the initiative is designed to create new market linkages and enhance the visibility of Himachal-made products beyond the state.

Alongside exhibitions, expert-led sessions will be organised to provide practical insights on funding mechanisms, brand building, digital marketing, e-commerce strategies and export opportunities. These sessions are expected to help MSMEs strengthen their business models and adapt to evolving market trends.

Nazeem said the Fest would act as a milestone in directly integrating Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector with national and global markets. He added that Shimla would witness an atmosphere of enterprise, innovation and opportunity during the three-day event, which is expected to boost economic activity and add momentum to the state’s development.

T”he government’s objective is to create a strong and inclusive MSME ecosystem by offering a single platform where local producers and startups can interact with key stakeholders, attract investment and explore new growth avenues” Nazeem further added.