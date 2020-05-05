Shimla: Himachal Police has booked 1484 persons for violating curfew in the state. Director General of Police S. R. Mardi revealed that out of 1484-person, 1305 have been arrested for violations.

DGP, in a meeting with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, informed that action has been taken against 465 persons under the Indian Penal Code and 1297 vehicles have been seized for violation of curfew and a fine of Rs 28.45 lakh has been imposed on the violators.

DGP Mardi further informed that while executing orders during the curfew, 10 indictments of assault on police employees have been registered against 20 persons. While 54 indictments have been registered for spreading false rumors.

He said that the boundaries of the state have been sealed and 24 hours patrolling is being done by the police. About 1500 personnel of additional battalions of district police and 862 home guards have been deployed for this work. He said that the people of the state have been requested that in case any problem was faced during the curfew, they could report it to the Emergency Response Support System-112 and so far, 322 information have been received out of which 311 has been redressed.

He said that 180 people of Tablighi Jamaat of the state had participated in the programme organized in Delhi last month and 1107 people who came in contact with them were identified by the police and were quarantined.