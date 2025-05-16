Say cheap imports hurting hill state farmers; raise national security concerns over Turkiye support to Pakistan

New Delhi: A delegation of apple growers under the banner of the Himalayan Apple Growers Society met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, demanding a complete ban on apple imports from Turkey and an increase in the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for apples coming from other countries.

The delegation submitted a memorandum expressing deep concern over the growing influx of cheap, subsidised apples from Turkiye, which they said is severely affecting the domestic apple industry. They told the Minister that Indian orchardists, particularly those in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, are unable to recover even the cost of production due to this price distortion in the market caused by imports.

The growers also raised strong objections on national security grounds, pointing out that Turkey provides military aid and defense equipment to Pakistan—a country known for supporting terrorism in India. They questioned how India can justify importing goods from a country aligned with forces hostile to national interests. According to them, such trade practices not only hurt the economy but also send a troubling message about India’s stance on national security.

The delegation added that apple cultivation is the backbone of the rural economy in hill states and supports the livelihood of millions. They stressed that this is not just an economic issue but one that concerns the self-respect of Indian farmers and the vision of a self-reliant India. They urged the government to enforce a complete ban on Turkish imports, hike the MIP for apples coming from other countries to prevent dumping, and implement strict quality and phytosanitary standards to ensure that no disease or pest enters India along with imported apples.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured the delegation that appropriate action would be taken. Growers said they were hopeful the government would act swiftly, as the situation was causing deep economic distress and threatening the sustainability of apple farming in the country.