In a significant development for the power sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has advocated for the timely transfer of the Shanan Hydro Power Project to Himachal Pradesh. During his stay in the state, he raised this crucial issue with Union Power Minister R.K Singh, emphasizing the need for its expeditious completion.

“I have apprised the Union Minister about all the issues related to the ownership of the Shanan hydel project and its lease period, which is set to expire in March 2024,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He clarified that the ownership rights of the Shanan project do not rest with the Punjab Government, as it was merely leased to them. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude as the Union Minister assured him of addressing these concerns within a specified timeframe.

To safeguard the interests of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister also urged the Union Government to develop an infrastructure scheme that facilitates hydropower projects with a capacity of less than 25 MW in the state. In response, the Union Minister pledged to introduce a scheme that takes into account the interests of project developers.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the importance of free power sale and held discussions with the Union Minister on the matter. He received assurances that the issue would be carefully examined and considered sympathetically.

In a bid to enhance competitiveness in the market, the state government has championed incentives for the production of Green Hydrogen in Himachal Pradesh, drawing inspiration from the solar power industry. The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of the various incentives already being provided to promote the usage of electric vehicles in the state. Additionally, he briefed him on the ambitious target of achieving 500 MW of solar power production by 2023-24.