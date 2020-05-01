Officers to compile data of persons arriving in the State

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to launch special campaign to medically examine people entering to Himachal Pradesh from other States and these persons would be kept in home quarantine.

In a video conferencing meeting in the wake of coronavirus with all the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State today, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that a special campaign would be launched on the analogy of Active Case Finding Campaign to medically examine the people entering state.

Jai Ram Thakur asked the officers to compile the data of such persons who have arrived in Himachal Pradesh from other States and if a person had come from red zone, he must be kept in quarantine centre.

The officers would need to ensure strict compliance of guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs and make elaborate arrangements to bring the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in other States. The CM said that State Government had already appointed adequate number of supporting officers to the Nodal Authority to coordinate movement of the migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons both within and outside the State.

The State CM asked the representatives of PRIs and Urban Local Bodies to keep a close vigil on the persons who had returned from other States and persuade them to strictly follow the norms of home quarantine. He said that Himachal Pradesh was in a comfortable position till now and it must be ensured that this situation is maintained at all costs.

Jai Ram Thakur said that efforts should be made to start economic activities particularly in the green zones. He said that special thrust must be laid on providing smooth movement of essential commodities and farming equipments. He said that people should also be motivated to wear face masks and face covers as this could check spread corona virus.

Chief Minister said that since selective shops were allowed to open in certain areas, but it must be ensured that effective social distancing is maintained there and everyone uses face masks and sanitizer.