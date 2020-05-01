Shimla: the state government has claimed of providing home delivery facility to 12,82,334 persons in the state.

The government has enrolled 1,706 vendors throughout the State who have been delivering various goods and essentials on the doorsteps of residents benefiting 12,82,334 persons so far.

In order to ensure regular supply of medicines during lockdown period, 575 vendors have been authorized for home delivery of medicines in the State. These includes 20 vendors in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, 32 in Hamirpur, 44 in Kangra, 19 in Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti, 93 in Mandi, 125 in Shimla, 165 in Sirmour, 40 in Solan and 23 in Una district.

Total 1,507 persons in district Bilaspur, 550 in Chamba, 1,472 in Hamirpur, 14,542 in Kangra, 23 in Kinnaur, 387 in Kullu, 73 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2,267 in Mandi, 7,111 in Shimla, 1,936 in Sirmour, 14,101 in Solan and 404 in Una have been benefited by home delivery of medicines, the state CM claimed in a press communique.

To deliver grocery items, 610 vendors have been enrolled to maintain supply in all parts of the State which has benefited 1,61,955 persons directly. Similarly, 526 vendors have been enrolled for home delivery of fruits and vegetables which has benefitted 10,75,572 persons. Besides, 130 persons took benefit of home delivery of cooked food so far.

The state Chief Minister has assured everyone that there was enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities in the State and no one should worry as uninterrupted and continuous supply chain of all commodities was being ensured.