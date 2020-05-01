Shimla: the Himachal Pradesh government has appointed Nodal Officers to facilitate interstate movement.

Following the lockdown and restriction of vehicular movement, large numbers of students, travellers, pilgrims, professionals who are currently stranded outside Himachal Pradesh in different states and Union Territories. And many residents of other states and UTs are stuck in the state.

Amidst the continuous pressure from such people, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed movement of persons across state borders. And therefore, to have coordination with respective states/UT Governments to ensure smooth, staggered and orderly movement of persons between Himachal Pradesh and other states, the state govt has appointed FC-cum-Principal Secretary Revenue-DMC to Government of Himachal Pradesh Onkar Chand Sharma has been designated as State Nodal Officer and Director Tourism and Civil Aviation and Managing Director HRTC Shimla Yunus has been designated as State Joint Nodal Officer for the purpose.

State Nodal Officer can be contacted on mobile number 94182-30009 and State Joint Nodal Officer can be contacted on mobile number 88940-35375.

Govt spokesperson said the other officers have been designated as Nodal Officers to collect, collate and compile the data pertaining to the requests received for interstate movement and formulation of comprehensive plan, devise protocol and facilitate movement by using public transport facilities or private vehicles in consultation with the officers of the other states/UT’s, District Administration, officials of the Departments of Labour and Employment, Industries, Home, Transport, HRTC etc. under the overall supervision and guidance of the State Nodal Officers/Joint Nodal Officer.

He said that Secretary Information and Public Relations and Urban Development Rajneesh has been designated as nodal officer for Haryana, New Delhi and National Capital Region. Similarly Secretary Finance and Housing Akshay Sood for Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Secretary Ayurved G.K. Srivastava for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Director Energy Manasi Sahay Thakur for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerela, Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Puducherry, Director Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Lalit Jain for Punjab, Chandigarh and Mohali ( Tricity), Special Secretary MPP and Power Hemraj Bairwa for Rajasthan, Gujrat and Madhya Pradesh, Director Personnel and Finance HPPCL Manmohan Sharma for Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalya and Director Elementary Education Rohit Jamwal for West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim.