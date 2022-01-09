Shimla: Following the rising cases of the Covid-19 cases, the Himachal government on Sunday imposed fresh Covid restrictions to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Fresh Covid curbs would come into effect from 10 January till 24 January.

As per the official statement, any kind of social and religious gatherings have been banned and also put a cap on the attendance of staff in government offices to 50 percent. Offices will be open from Monday to Friday only.

Meanwhile, offices dealing with emergency services will be working normally.

The local administrations have been authorized to impose restrictions on the timings of shops and markets after considering the Covid situation of the regions.

With 498 fresh covid cases on Sunday, the state has 3,148 active caseloads. Total 2,32,085 have been infected with the Covid-19 virus and 3,865 have died due to Covid related health complications.