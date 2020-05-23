Shimla: The state Cabinet has decided to levy transfer fee at the time of issue of permits under L-19 A licenses from local distilaries (D-2) located within the State for procurement of all kinds of spirits i.e. Ethyl Alcohol, ethanol, rectified spirits, ENA and absolute alcohol used in manufacture of sanitizers at the rate of Rs. 4.50 per bulk litre.

The state exchequer is likely to earn an additional revenue of about Rs. five crores.

Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet also gave its consent to levy license fee for Bar licenses L-3,L-4, L-5, L-4 and L-5 and L-4A and L-5A and Minimum Guarantee Quota on pro-rata basis for the year 2020-21.

The Cabinet also authorized all the District Magistrates of the State under the proviso of Sub-Section (4) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 to extend the order issued by them under Section 144(1) of the Code upto 30th June, 2020.