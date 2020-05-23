Cabinet mourned the death of Rakesh Verma

Shimla: to end the problem of stray cattle, the state cabinet today gave its nod to start scheme for ‘Rehabilitation of Stray Cattle’ in Himachal Pradesh. ‘Rehabilitation of Stray Cattle’ scheme is aimed to encourage individuals and organizations to adopt stray cattle, provide assistance for running of cow sanctuaries and Gau Sadans in the State.

In the initial phase, it was decided to provide Rs. 500 per cattle in gausadans and cow sanctuaries.

The Animal Husbandry Department was advised to complete tagging under Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) Scheme as per Government of India’s guidelines at the earliest.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the ‘Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna-2019’ to make it more lucrative. Now units sanctioned under Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna should come into commercial production within one year from the date of disbursement of first installment of loan by the bank under the Scheme for both manufacturing and service enterprises. Besides, in case such units have been set up by widows who are bonafide Himachali and having age upto 45 years, amount of eligible subsidy has been enhanced from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Earlier, The State Cabinet expressed grief over the untimely death of former MLA from Theog assembly constituency Rakesh Verma and observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.