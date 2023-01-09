New Delhi: As per a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and five cabinet ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The information is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Only Chander Kumar of Jawali and Rohit Thakur of Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency have not any declared criminal case against them.

ADR analysis of financial background disclosed that all ministers are crorepatis and the average assets of the CM, Deputy CM and five ministers stand at Rs 17.88 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural constituency with assets worth Rs 101.39 crore. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs 3.38 crore.

Anirudh Singh has declared the highest liabilities of Rs 6.77 crore of liabilities.

All nine ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduation or above.