Shimla: Nahan Legislature and former Vidhan Sabha speaker Rajiv Bindal was on today unanimously elected the new state Bhartiya Janta Party president.

Bindal was declared elected by party national general secretary Sunil Devdhar. He had filed nomination on Friday.

Thousands of party workers and leaders gather at Shimla to witness the coronation of Rajiv Bindal. Elated party workers performed traditional Natti to celebrate the appointment.

Rajiv Bindal, born on 12 January 1955 at Solan, is a fifth term MLA, presently from Nahan. He represented Solan constituency in Vidhan Sabha three times consecutively from 2000 – 2012.

He was a cabinet minister for health and family welfare in Himachal Pradesh Government from 2007-2012. He was unanimously elected as speaker of HP legislative assembly on January 10, 2018 at the inaugural session of 13th Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Veteran Politician was a doctor by profession. After graduation, he went to tribal areas of Bihar to serve as a doctor for three years. He established Himgiri Kalyan Ashram at Solan, a charitable institution where poor children are provided boarding and education free of cost.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, greeting Rajiv Bindal.

Rajiv Bindal entered into the electoral politics from Solan and held the office of Chairperson of Municipal Committee of Solan from 1995-2000. He was elected the legislature from Solan in 2000 and became the Chairman of HP State Pollution Control Board. He was re-elected as MLA in 2003 and 2007 from Solan. He joined the state cabinet as Minister for Health & Family Welfare from 2007 – 2012. After the Solan constituency got reserved, he contested elections from Nahan in Sirmaur district and got elected consecutively in 2012 and 2017.

Most of the party leaders congratulated Rajiv Bindal. Most of the politicians turned to the social media to express their pleasure for his appointment.