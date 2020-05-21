Shimla: The state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Himachal Pradesh’s Director of Health Services, Dr Ajay Gupta, in an alleged corruption case yesterday evening. Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta has been arrested in the case under Section 7 & 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The arrest was made on the basis of an audio recording, in which arrested officer was heard demanding Rs. 5 Lakhs from someone. It’s being speculated that Dr Gupta was demanding kickback in a medical equipment purchase for the department.

After the audio recording went viral, the ACS (Health) referred the matter to the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and after thorough investigation and Vigilance arrested Dr. Gupta in State capital on yesterday evening.

Leading news daily has reported that Dr Gupta was giving evasive and misleading replies during the interrogation. However, after the arrest, Dr. Gupta was admitted at IGMC. He was complaining of chest pain.

Meanwhile, the Governor has suspended Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, with immediate effect. He is also ordered not to leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the undersigned.