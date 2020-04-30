Rohru: devastating fire has engulfed Shishtwari village of Gram Panchayat Pekha, in Chirgaon, Rohru in Shimla district. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, investigation is on, the police said.

As per report one person has died and two persons have sustained injuries. Seven houses were gutted into fire, affecting 11 families in fire incident. Deceased has been identified as Vikas Dhontu (49). Injured Sukhchan (80) and Sunder (49) were rushed to the Rohru hospital.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby fire station of Rohru and Jubbal, but fire had engulfed the village before fire tenders could reach the village.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap rushed to the site and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

The state CM Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief, ration and other essential articles to the affected families.

He said that a fire tender would be placed at Chirgaon, so that it could reach to affected sites at the earliest and mitigate the losses.

On 26 April, seven houses were gutted in fire at Dungiyani village in Chirgaon Tehsil in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district. Property worth crores were gutted in the fire. 80 years old woman was also died in the fire incident.