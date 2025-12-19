Shimla – Water supply in Shimla and adjoining areas is likely to be partially disrupted on December 20 and 21 due to a planned shutdown of the 66 KV Jutogh–Gumma–Sainj–Hulli transmission line.

The shutdown has been scheduled on December 20 from 11 am to 5 pm as part of winter preparedness measures to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply in the coming months. During this period, the power department will carry out tree trimming along the transmission line corridor, replace the R-phase conductor at the 132/66/33 KV Jutogh substation, and undertake maintenance of main transformers and associated electrical equipment. Maintenance work will also be conducted at all 66 KV substations connected to this line.

Due to the shutdown, pumping operations at the Lift Water Supply Schemes (LWSS) Gumma and Giri will be affected. This may lead to partial disruption in the water supply across Shimla and the surrounding areas on December 20 and 21.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has appealed to residents to use water sparingly during this period. The agency said judicious use of water will help ensure that essential requirements are met and inconvenience to the public is minimised.