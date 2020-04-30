Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured 21 sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation Shimla by presenting them with a citation at Raj Bhawan, today.

About 1,100 sanitation field staff including 30 per cent women were conducting door-to-door hygiene campaigns by collecting garbage and risking their lives during this corona crisis. He said these workers are Corona warriors in the true sense.

Governor Dattatraya expressed happiness that not even a single case of corona positive came in Shimla. He appreciated that special attention was being given to cleanliness in the city. Dattatraya said

“These sanitation workers are brave hearts, who should be respected”

The state government had provided Rs. 3000 for two months as an incentives to these sanitation staff besides advance salary. Special attention was being paid for their safety by providing PPE’s including gloves, masks, sanitizers, soap, upper and lower, reflective jackets for door-to-door garbage collectors, street sweeping staff, sanitization staff, quarantine household waste collection staff.