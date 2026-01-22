With traffic congestion and overcrowding continuing to strain Shimla’s limited road space, the state government has once again underlined the need for long-term decongestion measures in the hill capital. A Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting was held here on Tuesday to review steps aimed at easing pressure on the city’s core commercial areas.

The meeting was chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Housing and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the deliberations.

A major focus of the discussion was the proposed relocation of key commercial hubs that currently add to traffic congestion and overcrowding in central Shimla. These include the Sabzi Mandi at Lower Bazaar, Anaj Mandi, the Timber Market at Lakkar Bazaar, the Mechanical Market at Kachi Ghati and the Transport Area. Officials discussed shifting these markets to alternative locations to reduce daily traffic load and improve pedestrian movement in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap informed the committee that five potential sites have been identified along the Dhalli four-lane road for relocating some of these activities. He said site inspections would be conducted soon, after which a detailed report would be submitted to the government.

The panel also reviewed issues related to four parking projects in Shimla, which are seen as crucial to managing the rising number of vehicles entering the city every day. Officials discussed the status of these projects and the need to fast-track them to support any decongestion plan.

Shimla, with its fragile topography and narrow roads, has long struggled to cope with increasing vehicular traffic and unplanned commercial activity in core areas. The proposed relocation of wholesale markets and transport-related activities, along with improved parking infrastructure, is being viewed as a key step towards reducing congestion and improving mobility in the state capital.