The district administration has imposed restrictions on protests, rallies and other public gatherings at key locations in Shimla city in order to maintain public order.

District Magistrate Shimla Anupam Kashyap issued the orders on Monday by exercising powers under Section 6 of the Punjab State Security Act, 1953. The order prohibits holding public meetings, processions, demonstrations, shouting of slogans, playing of musical instruments and carrying objects that could be used as weapons with criminal intent in the notified areas.

According to the notification, the restricted locations include the stretch from Chhota Shimla to the Ridge and Kennedy House; within a 150-metre radius from Rendezvous Restaurant to Rivoli Cinema; from Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple; from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to the Link Road connecting Chhota Shimla–Kasumpti Road; from Chhota Shimla Chowk to Lok Bhawan and Oak Over; from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to the pedestrian path leading towards Kasumpti Road; from Cart Road to Majitha House Link Road; from the AG office to Cart Road; from the CPWD office to Chaura Maidan; and within a 50-metre radius from the police post above the Deputy Commissioner’s office towards Lower Bazaar.

The order clarifies that the restrictions will not apply to police, paramilitary and military personnel while performing official duties.

The District Magistrate said the decision was taken considering the urgency of the situation and the need to maintain law and order in the city. The restrictions have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place till March 31, 2026.

As per the orders, prior permission from the competent authority will be mandatory for organising any event at the restricted locations. Violation of the order will invite action as per the prescribed rules.