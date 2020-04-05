Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has ordered aggressive campaign to find out persons who attended the religious congregation of Njamuddin Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi recently.

Jai Ram Thakur said that close contacts of seven Coronavirus positive of Baddi and Nalagarh areas must be traced out and they should be kept in quarantine to avoid further infection.

He urged the people to come forward to identify such people in their areas to check further spread of corona virus. He also cautioned to take strict action against those who conceal information about their travelling history and those who give shelter to them.

Jai Ram Thakur asked the SPs to give proper police protection to medical teams so that they could perform their duties efficiently and without any fear. He asked people of the state for their wholehearted cooperation for Active Case Finding Campaign (ACFC) of the State Government under which health workers were visiting house to house of the village to take information regarding symptoms of Coronavirus.

The state has as many as 4352 persons under surveillance for Coronavirus and so far, 1892 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. In Himachal 14 positive cases has been reported till now and out of which seven persons are under treatment in the State and one person has been discharged, one person has died at Tanda Medical College and one died at PGI Chandigarh and remaining four were under treatment outside the State.