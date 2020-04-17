Shimla: As per the directions of the union and state government in a wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is not operating any public transport services within and outside the state till further orders.

A Spokesperson the HTRC said here today that since at present HRTC has no plans to operate any public transport services, the general public is advised not to trust such rumors or information provided by any other sources or messages on social media.

He said that all existing advance reservations have already been cancelled indefinitely and advance reservations on online booking portal www.hrtchp.com of the HRTC and other private booking portals was also stopped from 21 March, 2020 until further orders.

He clarified that HRTC does not ask for bank details, credit/debit card information, UPI information, pass words, mobile numbers, OTPs etc. through phone calls, Whatsapp, SMS and emails for online bookings.

The Corporation does advance reservations only through its online booking portal, mobile App and the process of payment is only through the linked payment gateways, where the customer has to do the transaction at its own only.