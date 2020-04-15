Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has tested 2 more Coronavirus positive cases. As per report 26 years old is from Jawali region of Kangra district, while other one is from Chamba district. Both were reportedly working in a newspaper in Jalandhar in Punjab.

It’s learned that both have reached state on Friday and it’s not clear how both entered the state despite strict lockdown. Administration were claiming of putting every single person, who is coming to state in quarantine, and now after these two cases administration will have to investigate and clarify.

With these two cases, now Himachal Pradesh tally of Coronavirus pandemic has jumped to 35. Now state has 18 active virus cases 12 have fully recovered, while 4 positive cases have migrated from the state.

At three tested facilities total 115 sample were tested. At IGMC Shimla 12 suspected cases were tested, CRI Kasauli 24, while 79 sample were tested at the Tanda Medical College. So far 1426 persons have been tested in the state.

Meanwhile, nationwide tally of Coronavirus affected have crossed 12000 mark. The state of Maharashtra is about to cross the mark of 3000 cases, out of which Mumbai city have reported about 1800 positive cases.