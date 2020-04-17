State Govt to regularise the services of teachers after examining the apex court verdict

Shimla: Giving relief for the PTA, PAT and para-teachers, the Apex Court today has upheld the decision of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Supreme court rejected all the petitions and thus paving the way for regularisation of around 15,000 parent-teacher association (PTA), primary assistant teacher (PAT), and para teachers.

The division bench of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Justice R Subhash Reddy passed the judgment.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of India. The Chief Minister said that the present state government has always taken care of these teachers and they were given regular pay scale at par with regular teachers during last year.

However, they could not be regularized as matter was pending with the Supreme Court, the CM stated. He said that now the state government would examine this verdict and will pursue the issue accordingly.

Jai Ram Thakur said that state government was committed for the welfare of its employees and they have been given financial benefits worth crores of rupees from time to time despite financial constraints.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the process for the regularisation of teachers will be started after the lockdown is over.

PTA, PAT and para-teachers were rendering their services from over 15 years in various schools in the state. They were demanding for the regularization of their services since long but despite state government assurance, legal complication were coming in their way.