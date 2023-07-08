In light of the red alert issued for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the challenging Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district has been postponed for two days. The yatra, known as one of the most arduous religious pilgrimages, has been rescheduled for July 9 and 10. Ashutosh Garg, the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu and President of Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, made the announcement on Saturday, citing the alert from the Meteorological Department and road damage beyond Parvati Bagh as the reasons for the postponement.

Currently, approximately 2,491 devotees have already embarked on the journey. Sinhagad, the first base center of the yatra, is already crowded with devotees. As a precautionary measure, authorities have advised against proceeding beyond the village. A decision regarding the resumption of the yatra on July 11 will be made after assessing the weather conditions and the completion of road repairs beyond Parvati Bagh.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, which began officially on July 7, unfortunately, witnessed a tragic incident on the first day. Amar Moide (33), a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh, lost his life while ascending the steep climb to Camp Thachadu, located before Base Camp Sinhagad. Reports indicate that even before the yatra officially commenced, around 5,000 individuals had returned without informing the authorities.

Authorities have urged devotees to exercise caution and not take any unnecessary risks. They emphasized the importance of undergoing a medical checkup before embarking on the journey to prevent accidents. Unfortunately, three fatalities have already occurred during the yatra. On the first day, 1,200 passengers embarked on the journey, while heavy rainfall persisted throughout the day on July 8. Nonetheless, 750 pilgrims departed from Base Camp Singhgad on the same day.

The challenging Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra entails traversing multiple glaciers and undertaking a 32-kilometer steep climb within two days to reach the sacred site, situated at an altitude of 18,570 feet. The return journey requires an equal amount of time. Under the administration’s supervision, the yatra will continue until July 20.

Thus far, approximately 5,000 devotees have registered online for the yatra. To support the pilgrims, five base camps have been established along the route. Devotees encounter narrow paths and numerous glaciers during the trek. Beyond Parvati Bagh, certain areas present challenges due to low oxygen levels, affecting the devotees’ progress.

The authorities are diligently working to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, taking into account the unpredictable weather conditions and the demanding terrain. The postponement of the yatra demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding the lives of devotees during this revered pilgrimage in the picturesque landscape of Himachal Pradesh.