Shimla: The Pro Himachal Premium Cricket League (Pro HPCL) is set to launch its third season on April 15. The league welcomed four new franchises, bringing the total to 20 teams representing districts across Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, Solan, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Una.

This season, the league will feature an all-Himachali lineup, with every player hailing from the state. A total of 56 new players will join the competition, which aims to provide a platform for local talent while promoting awareness against drug abuse.

The prize pool for Season 3 has been increased, with the winning team set to receive ₹9 lakh and the runner-up ₹4 lakh. Matches in future seasons will be hosted at a state-of-the-art cricket ground being constructed in Shimla by Pro HPCL. The ground, nearing completion, will be the first in Shimla capable of hosting day-and-night matches.

Pro HPCL founder Ajay Thakur emphasized the league’s role in promoting sports and tackling social issues. “This platform not only nurtures talent but also supports the fight against drug abuse. With the support of our franchise owners, we are committed to making a positive impact,” he said.