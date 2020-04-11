2 positive in Baddi, 1 reported from Amb

Shimla: three more positive cases of Coronavirus have reported in Himachal Pradesh. Two staff members of Private Hospital Barotiwala, a technician and a receptionist were declared Coronavirus positive.

Both patients were under quarantine in the hospital itself from where they were shifted to the nearby ESIC Hospital at Katha.

These positive cases had reported to come in direct contact with deceased Delhi woman, who was shifted to the Private Hospital after breathing problem and later shifted to the PGI Chandigarh, where she died. The entire hospital staff was quarantined after April 3 at the hospital itself.

Another positive case was reported from Una district. It’s reported that son of Maulvi of Kutheda Kharela Mosque in Amb, where attendee of Tablighi Jamaat were hiding after attending congregation at Delhi, has been reported positive of virus. Maulvi of Kutheda Kharela Mosque was tested positive on 7th April.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases have crossed 17 lakh worldwide. Alone US has reported over 5 lakh positive cases. 4 European nations have over 1 lakh each cases and China, where form virus is believed to be started have claimed about 82000 positive cases. 1.03 Lakh people have lost lives worldwide. India, so far, has succeeded in containing spread of virus. India has reported over 7600 positive cases and 250 people have died from it.