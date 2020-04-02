Shimla: Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 2000 marks today. As per record, will now 2018 people across the nation have been affected with the Coronavirus. So far 171 patients have been fully recovered and discharged from the hospital, while 56 have lost their lives.

Maharashtra has recorded highest 335 cases, while Karela has 265 and Tamil Nadu has confirmed 234 coronavirus cases. 14 people have lost lives in Maharashtra, while 6 each have lost to virus in MP, Gujarat, Telengana and West Bengal.

So far 29 states and Union Territories have ben affected from the Coronavirus.

Himachal so far has tested 3 positive cases. One has died, while 1 case has fully recovered and discharged from the hospital. In neighboring states, Punjab has 46 cases, Haryana 43 and Uttrakhand has 7 cases, while in Jammu Kashmir UT has recorded 62 positive cases, Ladakh 13 and Chandigarh has 17 positive cases.

Himachal Pradesh has sealed its border with neighboring states and Union Territories to avoid the further spread of the virus. The Govt has also clamped curfew and administration is implementing it strictly.