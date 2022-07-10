Shimla: The result of the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable recruitment written examination has been declared and as many as 12,336 candidates including 9,629 males and 2,707 females have qualified the examination.

As many as 69,405 candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted to fill 1,334 posts of police constables and drivers.

The result of the written examination has also been uploaded on Himachal Pradesh Police’s official website i.e citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in.

Further recruitment process will be conducted by the respective districts.

Earlier, the police recruitment exam was conducted in March but was later cancelled after the question paper scam was unearthed during the documentation process. During the documentation, police found that several candidates, who have secured good marks in the written examination, had secured below average marks in their academic careers.

Thereafter, police interrogated those candidates who confessed that they had purchased question papers by paying around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs. After this, Himachal Pradesh police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that a fresh examination will be conducted on July 3.