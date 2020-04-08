Shimla: Coronavirus Pandemic cases are increasing in Himachal Pradesh as nine new positive cases have found in Una district.

With this, total count of virus positive cases are 27. Two have died from virus, while two at Tanda Medical College have recuperate and discharged from the hospital.

As per report, all nine patients were contacts of three people who tested positive earlier. The three had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation and tested positive earlier this month.

They were staying at a mosque in Kuthera Kherla village in Amb tehsil of Una district. One of the nine people is belonged to the village, whereas five are from Sirmaur district and one is from Solan’s Arki of Solan district. Two others are from Uttar Pradesh.

Since Tablighi Jamaat attendee have become biggest carrier of Coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister has ordered administration to launch extensive campaign for contact mapping of Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19 infected persons.

In a meeting, Jai Ram Thakur directed Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State to start extensive campaign for contact mapping of Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus infected persons so that it does not multiply further.