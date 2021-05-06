Shimla: In a wake of a surge in Covid cases, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday started a dedicated Covid-19 Helpline at ‘Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100’ for facilitating the people regarding covid related issues.

Toll free Helpline number 1100 will be available for caller from 7 AM to 10 PM for seeking help regarding covid related issues, CM said.

Call executive would register the complaint and contact concerned authority for providing necessary help to the person regarding various issues such as test, vaccination, home quarantine, medicines, ambulance and oxygen etc.

Jai Ram Thakur said that this helpline was unique in itself by ensuring effective use of technology in facilitating the people. He felt the need for making the service more user friendly and simple.