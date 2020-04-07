Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has cut the salary of legislatures by 30 per cent for the period of one year.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today accorded approval to deduct 30 per cent salary/honorarium etc. of Chief Minister, Speaker of H.P. Vidhan Sabha, Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Members of Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations and all political appointees for one year.

The state cabinet also decided to suspend Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojna for the period of two years.

These funds will be used to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of Coronavirus in the State.

Earlier Union Government reduce the salary of MPs by 30 per cent and suspend Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22) for using funds to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID19 in the country.