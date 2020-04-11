Stationery shops to open on Monday and Thursday during the curfew relaxation period

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to convert 15 vehicles as sampling vehicles to test the symptomatic people identified during the Active Case Finding Campaign.

The state has launched Active Case Finding Campaign to identify Coronavirus affected patients and so far, checked over 60 lakh people in the state.

PM Modi interacting through a video conferencing with all the CMs today to review the situation arisen due to spread of Coronavirus pandemic

The state Govt has demanded Central Government to set up RT-PCR laboratory in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, district Mandi to increase investigation of Covid-19 samples in the State.

Chief Minister hinted to use the services of labour sitting in relief camps in the industrial units. He said that to facilitate the students, stationery shops would remain open on Monday and Thursday during the curfew relaxation period in the state.

Chief Minister revealed that 684 contacts of Tablighi Jamaat were under quarantine in the State and they must be kept under surveillance till they are announced medically healthy, else the whole purpose of quarantine will get defeated.

Chief Minister said that as many as 5404 persons had been kept under surveillance for corona virus in the State so far out of which 2969 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. He said that today investigations of 64 persons for COVID-19 had been done in the State out of which 57 samples have been found negative, two samples were positive and report of five samples were still awaited.

ACS Health R.D. Dhiman confirmed that 954 persons had so far been investigated in the State for coronavirus out of which 917 were found negative. He said that presently reports of 32 people had been found positive out of which six persons have been recovered. In addition this, four persons have gone for treatment outside the State and one person has died. He said that remaining 21 persons were under treatment in the hospitals of the State.