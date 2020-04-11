Shimla: another Tablighi Jamaat attendee found positive today and with this case total case in Himachal Pradesh ha jumped to 32 now. As per information a Choki Maniyar residents of Una district was tested positive of Coronavirus today.

#9PMupdate

आज 2 लोग ऊना जिला में COVID 19 से संक्रमित पाये गये। प्रदेश में 9 लोग अब तक COVID से ग्रसित होने के बाद स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/TIgAsvMFTC — National Health Mission HP (@nhm_hp) April 11, 2020

Earlier today, son of Maulvi of Kutheda Kharela Mosque in Amb, where attendee of Tablighi Jamaat were hiding after attending congregation at Delhi, has been reported positive of virus. Maulvi of Kutheda Kharela Mosque was tested positive on 7th April.

ACS Health R.D. Dhiman confirmed that 954 persons had so far been investigated in the State for coronavirus out of which 917 were found negative. He accepted that presently reports of 32 people had been found positive out of which 6 persons have been recovered.

Nationwide, virus has affected over 8,000 people. Maharashtra has tested about 1700 positive cases. Alone in Mumbai city positive cases have crossed 1000 mark, while national capital Delhi has found about 1000 positive cases. In North India Jammu and Kashmir is worse affected as 224 positive cases have been tested, while Haryana and Punjab have tested 179 and 158 cases respectively.

So far 32 States and Union Territories have reported Coronavirus cases and 256 people have lost their lives to the virus. Total 886 people have fully recovered nationwide.