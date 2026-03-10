Shimla: A prepaid taxi service covering 26 locations has started from ISBT Tutikandi to ensure transparent fares and improve passenger safety. The facility was launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

Under the new system, passengers arriving at the bus terminal will have to book taxis from a prepaid counter set up at the ISBT. After paying the fare at the counter, passengers will receive a payment slip which must be shown to the taxi driver. The driver will then drop the passenger at the designated destination and later submit the slip at the counter to receive the payment for the trip.

Officials said the system is aimed at eliminating fare disputes between passengers and drivers, as the amount will be paid in advance according to the rates notified by the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department.

The prepaid taxi service will cover 26 destinations within Shimla city and will also include two additional destinations — Chandigarh and Chandigarh International Airport. A total of 115 taxis will operate under this system and will be run by the local taxi union.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative would ensure transparency in the taxi system as the fares have been officially notified by the transport department. He added that the prepaid service would enhance passenger safety and would benefit both tourists and local residents travelling from the busy bus terminal.