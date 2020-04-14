Shimla: A pregnant woman was airlifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla on Tuesday from Kaza sub-division of Lahaul Spiti district. 29-year-old Tenzin Khachit is a permanent resident of village Pangmo.

As per report, woman condition was deteriorated on 13 April and the family members immediately rushed her to the Kaza hospital. However, when her health condition did not improve for a long time, the hospital administration decided to refer her to Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla.

The hospital administration informed to ADM Gyan Sagar Negi, and administration arranged an airlift to the pregnant woman on Tuesday and she was airlifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital.