Una: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the role of Mahila Morcha in the COVID-19 pandemic and credited it for carving its distinct identity in the state.
Chief Minister, speaking at the concluding session of the executive meeting of State Bharatiya Mahila Morcha at Bharwain in Una district, said that the Mahila Morcha has carved its place in the party with its dedication, service spirit and devotion to duty.
During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahila Morcha members voluntary served the needy, distributed masks free of cost to the people, and also provided ration and financial support in addition to serving food to the needy, CM further added.
Eyeing at the 2022 assembly election, Jai Ram Thakur urged the office bearer of Mahila Morcha to work at ground level for the mission repeat. Jai Ram Thakur said
“Women play an important role not only in the upliftment of their family but also society and if a woman was supported in the family, then the whole family becomes literate. The power of women in the BJP was also reflected in the Assembly elections held three years ago and the same scenario would be repeated. The literacy rate of women in the state was very high, which results in our participation in social activities.”