Una: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the role of Mahila Morcha in the COVID-19 pandemic and credited it for carving its distinct identity in the state.

Chief Minister, speaking at the concluding session of the executive meeting of State Bharatiya Mahila Morcha at Bharwain in Una district, said that the Mahila Morcha has carved its place in the party with its dedication, service spirit and devotion to duty.

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahila Morcha members voluntary served the needy, distributed masks free of cost to the people, and also provided ration and financial support in addition to serving food to the needy, CM further added.

Eyeing at the 2022 assembly election, Jai Ram Thakur urged the office bearer of Mahila Morcha to work at ground level for the mission repeat. Jai Ram Thakur said