Mandi: In another major catch, Mandi police has busted around 15 lakh illegally cultivated poppy plants (opium) in more than 66 bighas private and government land in Mandi district.

According to the police, it received a secret information from field intelligence that large area is covered by illegal cultivation of poppy plants in Chauhar Ghati in Sub Tehsil Tikken under the jurisdiction of Police Station Padhar (Drang).

Taking immediate action, a police team was sent from Mandi to verify the same. After verification and confirmation, four different teams from Police Station Padhar were sent to the place for further action.

On May 12, the teams left Padhar police station around 8:30 am on and after trekking reached the spot at around 2:00pm. After reaching there, police found large part of the land covered with Illicit cultivation of poppy plants.

A team led by SDPO Padhar was directed to destroy the plants as per legal peovisions. Local Gram panchayat Pardhan and officials from the Revenue Department were also present during this entire operation. The entire operation was completed in 17 hours and the teams returned to police station today.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said further investigation is being carried out.

“Four cases under section 18 of the NDPS act have been registered so far at Police Station Padhar and sample have been taken from the spot for further examination” she said.

She has urged the people to share such information discreetly on 9317221001 (SP Mandi) and help Mandi Police in the fight against drug abuse. She has ensured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret and police will also be responsible for their safety and security.

This is the second time Mandi police has busted such huge amount of illegally cultivated poppy plants this month. On May 4 police has busted and destroyed more than 1.4 lakhs illegally cultivated poppy plants in Padhar.