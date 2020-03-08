Nauni/Solan: The 3rd Alumni Meet of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni organizes at the university campus. Over 200 former students from various parts of the country and abroad attended the event. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and a former student of the university was the Chief Guest of function.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal welcomed the alumni and lauded their role in building the image of the university. He congratulated the association for bringing together former students to witness the progress made by the university and contribute to its development.

Chief Guest Nand Lal Sharma shared memories from his student days at the university. He urged the alumni to regularly come together to celebrate the legacy of this world-class institution and guide the younger generations. He called upon the students to contribute generously towards the development of the university and fund fellowships for needy and meritorious students.

In his address, President of the Alumni Association Dr Vishal Rana asked the members to guide and support the young members of the body. Dr Anil Sood, General Secretary also thanked the members. During the meet, discussions on starting a corpus fund to fund fellowships and other activities at the university with voluntary contributions from the alumni were also held with several alumni pledging contributions towards this fund.