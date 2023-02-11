In a major catch, one person has been arrested with 9.824 kg charas (cannabis) in Paonta Sahib, Subdivision in Sirmour district.

The accused has been identified as Prem Pal, a resident of Dodra Kawar, district Shimla.

According to reports, police received a tip that one person is bringing a huge contraband of cannabis from Shimla district to Sirmour.

Taking immediate action, a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of police set up a check post near Dhaula Kuan.

The accused who was travelling in a car (HP 77 3555) was stopped for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from the vehicle. Police seized the contraband and immediately arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmour confirmed the report and said further investigation is ongoing. He said that a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.