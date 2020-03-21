515 coronavirus cases under surveillance in Himachal

Shimla: 12 new coronavirus cases tested today and all of them were reported negative. It was revealed by ACS Health-cum- Nodal Officer for COVID-19 R.D. Dhiman.

Dhiman informed that till today 1030 coronavirus cases were put under surveillance in Himachal Pradesh, and out of which 387 have completed 28 days and are safe from the disease. Dhiman said that at present 515 persons were under surveillance in the state.

Dhiman revealed that today orders have been issued to all controlling officers to stagger the staff of class III and IV to avoid heavy rush in the government offices, as a preventive and pre-emptive measures for social distancing. He said that roaster of the employees would be prepared by the controlling officers in such a manner that they report to their duties in two lots on alternative days. He said that 50 per cent of the employees would attend the office every day and the remaining 50 per cent would work from their home/residence, so far as it is practicable. He said that the timings of arrival and departure of employees reporting for duties would also be staggered in order to prevent overcrowding enroute and in the offices by forming two groups.

Dhiman said that the employees who do not attend the offices will not leave the station and be available on telephone and other means of communication and will attend office is called for any exigency of work. The order shall not apply to field staff of the departments engaged in maintenance of essential/ emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control spread of COVID-19.

He said that payment of electricity and water bills have also been postponed without extra charges. He said that orders have been issued today to close beauty parlours and saloons in the state. He said that all kind of gathering have been banned and directions have been given to close all places of religious worship.

He said that isolation wards have been established in IGMC Shimla, Govt Medical College Tanda and Govt Medical College Ner Chowk Mandi. He said that OPD’s of all the three medical colleges have been ordered to close from 23rd March, as a preventive measure. He said that around 2282 PPEs are available in the state and 45 new 108 ambulances have been dispatched to health institutions.