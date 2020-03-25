Milk Collection centre to be established if needed: CM

Shimla: Following the rumours of shortage of essential commodities after the imposition of curfew to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured of taking appropriate and effective steps to ensure adequate availability of essential commodities to the people of the state during the 21-days lockdown in the country as well as the State.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a high-level meeting here today to take stock of the situation arisen due to the lockdown, said that effective steps would be taken to ensure that the supply of essential commodities from the outside the state does not hamper.

Thakur said that there was sufficient stock of ration, pulses and edible oils in the state. The steps would also be taken to ensure availability of milk and bread in sufficient quantity. He said that if required, milk collection centres would be established to facilitate the consumers and also avoid unnecessary crowding.

Jai Ram Thakur directed that adequate steps must be taken to ensure availability of cattle fodder. He said that movement of nomadic Gaddi and Gujjars and their herds should not be restricted and all preventive measures should be taken for their safety.

Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Manoj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Health R.D. Dhiman, Director General of Police S.R. Mardi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu and Secretary GAD Devesh Kumar attended the meeting.