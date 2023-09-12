In a significant move to alleviate the hardships faced by families affected by the relentless monsoon season, the State Government has announced a comprehensive relief program. The state government will provide vital financial assistance to families in relief camps, enabling them to secure appropriate housing.

Starting immediately and continuing until March 31, 2024, the government will offer monthly rent support to affected families. Rural families will receive Rs. 5,000, while their urban counterparts will receive Rs. 10,000. These funds will be disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, channelled directly to the eldest female member of each family.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that once a family successfully secures alternative housing, the monthly rent assistance will cease immediately. However, in cases where families cannot find suitable accommodation, they will be permitted to continue residing in the relief camps.

To qualify for this vital assistance, families must be currently residing in relief camps established by the District Administration as of September 12, 2023. The definition of a family for this purpose will adhere to the criteria outlined in the Parivar Register.

The decision to implement this initiative comes in response to the widespread devastation caused by the ongoing monsoon season across the state. Numerous temporary relief camps have been set up in various districts, often utilizing makeshift facilities, including schools. This practice has disrupted the education of students.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the immediate housing needs of affected families and the educational concerns of students, the state government has taken this bold step to provide essential financial support. By offering rent assistance, it aims to facilitate the transition of affected families from relief camps to suitable accommodation.