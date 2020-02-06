The replica of Bhimakali temple is turning out as a main attraction in the 34th International Surajkund Crafts Mela, in which Himachal is theme state. A large number of people are visiting to see the replica structure of the Bhimakali temple, which has been built in traditional style.

Earlier, in the year 1996 also Himachal was the theme state and permanent replica of Maheshwar Devta temple was set up there.

Besides this, five temporary gates and one permanent gate made in traditional Himachali style have been setup in the mela ground, giving a glimpse of the state. Two storey Apna Ghar made in traditional pahari style has also been setup and a family from district Chamba is starting in it this family is providing the tourists an experience of rural culture and lifestyle of the state.

The stalls of handicrafts and handlooms of the state are also being much liked by the tourists. Various cultural programmes reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state are being presented during the Mela.