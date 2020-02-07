No symptoms of virus infection in 49 vulnerable persons

Coronavirus affected 28 countries

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh health department has taken caution for China’s novel coronavirus and as a precaution, the state health department is examining 49 persons, who have returned from China.

The state disease surveillance authority has kept these 49 vulnerable persons in complete isolation in their homes for 28 days. Out of these 49 persons, 11 people are in Bilaspur, eight in Solan, seven in Kangra, six in Chamba, five each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, three in Kullu, two in Una and one each in Shimla and Mandi.

Health Dept. has confirmed that no symptoms of viral infection were found in 49 persons, but they have been kept under complete isolation for 28 days, a possible incubation period of coronavirus in human as per guidelines of WHO and the Ministry of Health.

China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has killed 636 so far and over 31000 people were affected by it. In India, a few cases of the virus were also reported. Over 200 persons were reported infected from the coronavirus outside of China. Coronavirus infection has been reported in 28 countries. including India, UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Russia and European Countries.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

What are the symptoms of a coronavirus?

Common signs of symptoms of Coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

How to prevent Coronavirus?

Standard recommendations to prevent Coronaviruses spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.