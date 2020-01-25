Theme Gates of Bhimakali Temple, Sakaya Tangyud Monastery Spiti, Chamba Millennium gate, Chhinnamastika Shaktipeeth, Chindi Mata and Jwalamukhi temple gate will welcome visitors

Shimla: For the promotion of Tourism, Cultural-Heritage, Cuisines and Himachali products, the Tourism Department is participating in the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2020 as a “Theme State.

The department of Tourism had earlier participated as a ‘Theme State’ in the year 1996.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled from 1st to 16th February 2020 at Surajkund, Faridabad (Haryana).

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh will attend the inaugural session on 1st February occasion and the Governor of the State will be present on the closing ceremony on 16th February 2020 of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

The Department of Tourism has constructed one permanent gate of hill architecture at Mela ground as per the traditions of Surajkund Crafts Mela Authority by the ‘Theme State’ and one permanent monument of Bhimakali Temple, Sarahan.

Five gates at each entry point of the Crafts Mela ground in the style of Sakaya Tangyud Monastery Spiti, Chamba Millennium gate, Chhinna Mastika Shaktipeeth Chintpurni, Chindi Mata Temple gate Karsog and Jwalamukhi temple gate are also being set up and one ‘Apna Ghar’ has been set up in a traditional style.

R.D. Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation today informed that this year Himachal Pradesh got the opportunity to showcase the tourism potential, cultural-heritage, handloom-handicrafts and other products of the state at an international level platform.

Dhiman further stated that as a ‘Theme State’ this time the Department has made all the necessary arrangements for showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s traditional art and culture at one place for the national and international visitors.

During the 16 days Crafts Mela, there will be daily Himachali cultural performances at Mela ground, besides Himachali cultural night on 4th February 2020. In addition, a Fashion Show will also be organized on 9th February by Ritu Beri, a famous dress designer.

70 Artisans stalls are also being put up for showcasing and selling of Himachal products. Visitors will also be able to taste variety of Himachali dishes during the fair.

Yunus, Director, Tourism informed the Department of Tourism will publicize the State from tourism point of view through print and electronic media.

The Tourism Department will set up an information centre to provide information to the tourists and to showcase unexplored tourist destinations.