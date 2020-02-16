Chandigarh: Punjab Government has offered to supply the sugar produced in the cooperative mills of Punjab to the Himachal Pradesh.

The offer was made by the Cooperation Minister, Punjab, S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa during his meeting with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur at Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Himachal Pradesh to work on the proposal. He suggested the Punjab Minister to submit a comprehensive proposal mentioning the financial aspects on this account.

Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh Government would actively consider the proposal.

Vice-Chairman HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department of Himachal Pradesh Amitabh Avasthi, Chairman Punjab Sugarfed Amrik Singh Aliwal and other senior officers were present in the meeting.