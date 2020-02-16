Baddi: Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal accorded a rousing welcome at Baddi in Solan district. Rajeev Bindal said that the party is ideologically driven and cadre-based party. He credited workers for party’s electorates victory.

Bindal said that workers are the core strength of the party and its cadre has ensured party to increase its strength from two to over 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation.

He lauded the role of workers and said they had not only ensured the victory of the party in all four Lok Sabha seats but the party also took lead in all 68 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state.

He said the poll victory was unprecedented in the state’s history that strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Bindal advised Congress party to introspect. He said that losing all 68 assembly seats is a matter of concern for the Congress party. He added that the Congress party even failed to take lead in the segment won by its senior leaders as well. He stated that the lead in all 68 seats in the parliamentary election had authenticated the development works of the Jai Ram Thakur’s Government.